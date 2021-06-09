“The History Tour” will see the two spewers of divisive and offensive rhetoric taking in stops in Sunrise, Florida, and Houston and Dallas, Texas, in December. A fourth date is yet to be announced. Trump will talk about his administration at the shows.

“Better lock up your daughters. Seriously, though, it’s probably best if you do. You know, just till they’re out of town,” cracked “Late Night” host Seth Meyers in response to the news, referencing the sexual harassment allegations leveled at both men.

“It should be a fun tour. Backstage passes automatically come with a hush-money payment of $130,000. Isn’t that nice?” Jimmy Fallon joked on “The Tonight Show.”

Jimmy Kimmel, meanwhile, was surprised by the name of the tour.

It’s “also the name of Michael Jackson’s tour 25 years ago. And wait until you hear those two do ‘The Girl Is Mine.’ It’s quite a duet,” he zinged.

“They’re planning to do four shows, and tickets go on sale next week. So if you enjoyed Charlie Sheen’s ‘Violent Torpedo of Truth’ tour, but you weren’t so excited about the ‘truth’ part, this might be your thing,” he added.

