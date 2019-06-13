President Donald Trump, who turns 73 on Friday, may receive an unexpected (and unwelcome) mocking birthday message this week while watching Fox News.

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” has bought ad space on two of the widely watched conservative network’s most pro-Trump shows — “Hannity” and “Fox & Friends” — to air a promo inviting the president to attend its traveling “Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library” installation that’s in Washington until Sunday.

In the video message directed at Trump that will be reportedly broadcast in the D.C. market through Saturday, the Comedy Central show’s correspondent Desi Lydic tells the president he deserves to celebrate his birthday “with those you love the most, your tweets.”

“Come relive some of your most presidential tweets, including covfefe, ‘Stormy Daniels is a horseface,’ and ‘Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?’” Lydic adds. “So please, join us this weekend as we celebrate you, a true man of characters.”

Check out the video here:

The free exhibit will open Friday to Sunday, from noon to 8 p.m., at The Showroom, less than a mile from the White House.

It chronicles Trump’s time on his favorite social media platform, from his early spreading of the racist birther conspiracy theory about former President Barack Obama to his middle-of-the-night rants about celebrities, political rivals and other world leaders from the official residence.

“The biggest crowds ever say it’s tremendous, and those who miss it will be SAD!” Comedy Central wrote in a press release earlier this month.