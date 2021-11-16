“The Daily Show” on Monday bid a final farewell to what became a long-running joke about former President Donald Trump’s administration.
Trevor Noah’s team responded to President Joe Biden’s signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill into law with a supercut mocking Trump’s much-boasted-about and often-promised, but ultimately never-delivered, “Infrastructure Week.”
“RIP ‘Infrastructure Week,’” the Comedy Central program captioned the clip on Twitter. The “cause of death” was an “actual infrastructure week,” it added.
Watch the video here: