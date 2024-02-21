Donald Trump raised eyebrows with his latest brazen boast to Fox News personality Laura Ingraham on Tuesday.
During a discussion on the multiple criminal and civil cases the former president is facing, the four-times-indicted Republican front-runner declared: “I’ve become an expert at law.”
The comment sparked a ripple of laughter from the friendly audience.
“If I didn’t run, I wouldn’t have any of these lawsuits, you know that, none of them,” Trump added, a repetition of his baseless claim that President Joe Biden is directing the 91 criminal charges.
Biden’s campaign shared footage of the moment on X, formerly Twitter.
“Trump says his 91 felony indictments make him an ‘expert at law,’” it captioned the clip, which was one of many offbeat Trump comments it posted from the televised town hall.
Watch the video here:
During the same interview, Trump likened himself to the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, went off once again about water pressure and was corrected by Ingraham on a claim about mail-in voting.
Biden’s campaign has ramped up its attacks on Trump in recent weeks, with the president reportedly asking aides to point out the “crazy shit” his likely 2024 rival says in public.
Critics on X, meanwhile, questioned Trump’s definition of “expert” and suggested why he could be a specialist on legal matters ― but for the wrong reasons.