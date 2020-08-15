Donald Trump drew stinging backlash on Friday with his boast on Twitter that he’d “done more for WOMEN than just about any President in HISTORY!”
Trump also proposed in his post, ahead of the 100th anniversary on Aug. 26 of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote, building “a BEAUTIFUL STATUE in Washington D.C. to honor the many brave women who made this possible for our GREAT COUNTRY.”
Twitter users doubted the sincerity of Trump’s statue suggestion.
Some reminded the president of his past offensive rhetoric against women.
Trump only this week called Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) “nasty” and a “mad woman” after presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden named her as his running mate in the 2020 election.
He also described Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) as a “poor student” and accused her of yapping, prompting the progressive lawmaker to challenge the president to a grades fight.
Critics also noted the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct that have been leveled at Trump. Others highlighted the Trump White House’s anti-women agenda ― from its push to defund Planned Parenthood to dissolving the White House Council on Women and Girls.