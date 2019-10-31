Donald Trump Booed Again At Nationals Park Even Though Game Was In Houston

Washington Nationals fans who gathered at Nationals Park Wednesday to watch a scoreboard TV broadcast of Game 7 had plenty to cheer about.

But it wasn’t Donald Trump. The president once again attracted boos, just as he had in a live appearance at Game 5 of the World Series in which the crowd booed him and chanted “Lock him up!”

This time, of course, the president wasn’t there, the game wasn’t even there, and Trump still was met with derision when a 2020 campaign ad appeared during the Fox broadcast on the scoreboard TV, viewers noted.

Former NBA player Etan Thomas posted one of the longer snippets.

#Trump attempted to bounce back from the boo birds that showered him at his #WorldSeries appearance with a Game 7 campaign commercial at the viewing party at #Nats stadium and.....everyone booed again. He has to accept the fact that his approval rating in DC is just not very high pic.twitter.com/Qo2TJhQ20g — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) October 31, 2019

Kelyn Soong of Washington City Paper was among those who shared news of the negative response.

Fans just booed a Trump 2020 campaign ad that aired on the Jumbotron — Kelyn Soong (@KelynSoong) October 31, 2019

I caught the tail end of it pic.twitter.com/QYnpriy99M — Kelyn Soong (@KelynSoong) October 31, 2019

John Henry of WUSA 9 also posted video.

Trump just showed up in a commercial on the big screen at Nats Park... a few more boos hurled his way... (@wusa9) #WorldSeries #STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/sDc7fobAHl — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) October 31, 2019

It sounds like at least one fan resurrected the “Lock him up!” cheer, as evidenced in this vignette.

Fans just booed booed again at the Trump 2020 campaign ad that aired on the Jumbotron. #WorldSeries #Game7 pic.twitter.com/6D10pPaStk — Tin Tin (@TinTinResists) October 31, 2019

Alex Sopko, a former White House staffer under President Barack Obama, kept score of the boos.

For those keeping score...



Nats fans 2

Trump 0



Trump’s not even here but the entire #nationals park watch party just boo-ed his campaign ad. pic.twitter.com/pVAUplcd14 — Alex Sopko (@axlespook) October 31, 2019

But the most important score of all was the Nationals’ 6-2 victory over the Houston Astros for the team’s first World Series championship.