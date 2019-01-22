Trump's Border Wall Demands Get An Ariana Grande Twist On 'The Tonight Show'

President Trump releases his own version of Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" about the border wall pic.twitter.com/POoJDYO8wc— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) January 22, 2019
“The Tonight Show” gave President Donald Trump’s demands for a border wall the Ariana Grande treatment on Monday night, setting his words to the tune of her hit song “7 Rings.”
The parody video splices clips of Trump speaking to the music of Grande’s latest single.
Check out the video above for the full effect.
