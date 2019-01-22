COMEDY

Trump's Border Wall Demands Get An Ariana Grande Twist On 'The Tonight Show'

"I see it. I like it. I want it."

“The Tonight Show” gave President Donald Trump’s demands for a border wall the Ariana Grande treatment on Monday night, setting his words to the tune of her hit song “7 Rings.”

The parody video splices clips of Trump speaking to the music of Grande’s latest single.

Check out the video above for the full effect.

