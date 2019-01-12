POLITICS

Donald Trump Comes Up With Strange New Name For His Proposed Border Wall

"Is 'Peaches' the name of Trump's current favorite stripper down at the Bada Bing?"

President Donald Trump urged Democrats on Friday to return to Washington to vote to fund his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

And in the process, he came up with a strange new nickname for the barrier.

“This is where I ask the Democrats to come back to Washington and to vote for money for the wall, the barrier, whatever you wanna call it, it’s OK with me,” Trump said during a White House roundtable on immigration. “They can name it whatever they, they can name it ‘peaches’ — I don’t care what they name it but we need money for that barrier.”

Check out the clip here:

“Peaches?” Yes.

Trump’s strange statement inevitably captured the imagination of Twitter users, who may have only just been recovering from his incorrect assertion that wheels are older than walls the previous day.

