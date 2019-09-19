President Donald Trump was mocked on Twitter after the commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told him it was probably best not to reveal technology being used in newly constructed sections of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

In a video that is going viral for the wrong reasons, Trump on Wednesday boasted to reporters in San Diego’s Otay Mesa area that the wall is “wired so that we will know if somebody’s trying to break through.”

He then invited Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, the Army chief of engineers, to expand on the details.

But Semonite responded: “Sir, there could be some merit in not discussing that.”

“OK,” replied Trump. “I like that, that was a great answer. I’ll just tell you, they’re wired.”

Trump later signed his name on a section of the wall, which he described as a “world-class security system.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS President Donald Trump signed his name on a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall during a tour of the Otay Mesa area on Wednesday.

