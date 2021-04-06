Ex-President Donald Trump faced accusations of hypocrisy after he was pictured with what appeared to be a Diet Coke bottle on his desk, just days after he’d urged his supporters to boycott its manufacturer, soft drink company Coca-Cola, over its opposition to Georgia voting restrictions.

Twitter users spotted what appeared to be a bottle of Trump’s favorite soda behind the telephone in this photo that former Trump aide Stephen Miller shared to hype a “terrific meeting” with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida:

Just had a terrific meeting with President Trump! pic.twitter.com/jGyAnURAky — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 5, 2021

There was no sign on the desk, though, of the red button that Trump used to summon staff to bring him a Diet Coke to the Oval Office when he was in the White House.

Trump at the weekend demanded his base eschew Coca-Cola and other organizations that have opposed Georgia’s new voting restrictions.

“It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back — we have more people than they do — by far!” Trump ranted in one of his self-proclaimed “elegant” statements, which he’s been forced to release in recent weeks after being booted from Twitter for inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

Miller’s photo jarred with many on Twitter:

Trump: BOYCOTT COCA-COLA!



Also Trump: pic.twitter.com/7zfnRRF9LQ — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 6, 2021

Trump called for a ban on Coke 3 days ago.



How is that going? pic.twitter.com/R0Ut4R77SL — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 5, 2021

Whenever you hear the accusation that someone is not sufficiently respectful of Trump supporters, just remember that no-one holds them in lower esteem than Trump himself. — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 5, 2021

You mean the former guy. He's no longer in office.

Also, he put out a statement that said to boycott Coke, but I guess he meant for "other" people. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gETfwj2MJ0 — Suzan Scott (@NewsJunkieBlu) April 5, 2021

I'm surprised he hasn't pulled a page from The West Wing and built a replica of the Oval Office to sleep in. https://t.co/yTLQl9b0cU — Dennis Mersereau (@wxdam) April 5, 2021

Can you find the hidden diet coke in this photo https://t.co/hf5PLXJBQE — Jon Passantino (@passantino) April 5, 2021

Just had a terrific Diet Coke, like Mr. Trump. https://t.co/zOrGwx5CNK — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 5, 2021

THE COKE BOTTLE BEHIND THE PHONE



AHAHAAAAHAHA — Reese(Marquis de Lafayette) (@JackJackington) April 5, 2021

I mean, we all see the Coke bottle there, don't we? https://t.co/ekjPk6iRFZ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 5, 2021

Despite Trump’s call to boycott Coca-Cola 48 hours ago, there is a Coke bottle behind the phone on the right side of his desk. https://t.co/KjV0CAizYn — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) April 5, 2021

Lazy attempt at hiding the bottle of Coke that he's supposedly boycotting. Appearances over reality, as usual. https://t.co/DMl0ROgOoN — Stephen Espinoza (@StephenEspinoza) April 5, 2021