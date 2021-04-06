Ex-President Donald Trump faced accusations of hypocrisy after he was pictured with what appeared to be a Diet Coke bottle on his desk, just days after he’d urged his supporters to boycott its manufacturer, soft drink company Coca-Cola, over its opposition to Georgia voting restrictions.
Twitter users spotted what appeared to be a bottle of Trump’s favorite soda behind the telephone in this photo that former Trump aide Stephen Miller shared to hype a “terrific meeting” with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida:
There was no sign on the desk, though, of the red button that Trump used to summon staff to bring him a Diet Coke to the Oval Office when he was in the White House.
Trump at the weekend demanded his base eschew Coca-Cola and other organizations that have opposed Georgia’s new voting restrictions.
“It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back — we have more people than they do — by far!” Trump ranted in one of his self-proclaimed “elegant” statements, which he’s been forced to release in recent weeks after being booted from Twitter for inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.
Miller’s photo jarred with many on Twitter: