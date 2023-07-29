Donald Trump Takes The Stage As A Song Lyric About 'Going To Prison' Plays

Former President Donald Trump faced the music at a campaign event in Iowa ― and the irony was off the charts. (Watch the video below.)

As Trump took the stage, the song lyric “one could end up going to prison, one just might be president” played from Brooks & Dunn’s “Only in America.” Trump pumped his fist after “prison” but probably wasn’t hearing the words.

Advertisement

Politico’s Natalie Allison posted a video of the moment online, noting that all GOP presidential candidates at the Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines also walked up to bits of the same song.

As Trump took the stage in Iowa, this ironic line played: “One could end up going to prison, one just might be president.”



He had to walk out to Brooks & Dunn (like all candidates tonight) instead of his usual Lee Greenwood. pic.twitter.com/Ial80MXp76 — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) July 29, 2023

But the timing seemed too perfect. HuffPost has reached out to Trump’s camp for comment.

The possibility of prison for Trump, the leading Republican candidate, increased this week. Special counsel Jack Smith tacked on three more felony charges in a case focused on Trump’s handling of classified documents.

Trump also has been indicted in connection with a hush money payment to a porn star. At the same time, he faces possible legal jeopardy for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, which are tied to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and his alleged pressuring of Georgia officials to reverse his loss in the state.

Advertisement

Walk-on music has proved controversial for Trump before. In September 2020, he disembarked from Air Force One to Creedence Clearwater Revival’s protest anthem “Fortunate Son,” a song calling out the ability of the privileged to avoid the Vietnam War while the less fortunate could not.