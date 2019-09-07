Trump Campaign Torched Over Sharpiegate Merch: 'Dishonesty Memorabilia'

Donald Trump’s campaign team drew ire Friday after it started selling marker pens in a bid to fundraise off the “Sharpiegate” saga, which saw the president accused of altering a map to show Hurricane Dorian threatening Alabama.

A set of five pens — each featuring Trump’s signature in gold — are now available to buy for $15 via the president’s official website. The campaign hawked the merchandise on Twitter:

Let's drive @CNN and the rest of the FAKE NEWS absolutely crazy!



Get your official 'Trump Marker' NOW.



SHOP: https://t.co/P5WoN8MdQY#KeepMarkersGreat pic.twitter.com/4DPlUglKxZ — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) September 6, 2019

Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, also hyped the Trump-branded office supply:

Buy the official Trump marker, which is different than every other marker on the market, because this one has the special ability to drive @CNN and the rest of the fake news crazy! #KeepMarkersGreathttps://t.co/eakgICM0LR — Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 6, 2019

Since the guy in the White House is a pathological liar, we customized his favorite marker to give him some advice: “DON’T LIE.”



Chip in $25 or more, and we’ll send you your very own “DON’T LIE” sharpie. https://t.co/AdIofIxTgY#BeBrave #Walsh2020 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 6, 2019

Others chided the Trump campaign for “selling dishonesty memorabilia” and asked it if was “a new low.”

In what I think is a first, the Trump campaign is now selling dishonesty memorabilia. https://t.co/g8Mh5x4uZZ — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 6, 2019

Not The Onion https://t.co/NPuvXkQl3D — Chris Fralic (@chrisfralic) September 6, 2019

I guess this is confirmation that Trump himself altered that hurricane projection map with a black marker. https://t.co/WKVCzTSmww — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) September 6, 2019

Selling memorabilia that celebrates dishonesty apparently.

A new low? Nah. https://t.co/0w0lKrSWpy — steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) September 6, 2019

And then #Sharpiegate takes a new turn with merchandising from the Trump campaign. https://t.co/Ccso2ZHU53 — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) September 6, 2019

The definition of a party of grifters. Make money off your own stupidity. https://t.co/oajCDbYamk — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 6, 2019

It's all just one big troll. Everything. https://t.co/5l2xOCvxoM — Noah Bierman (@Noahbierman) September 6, 2019

Keeping the Alabama story alive may move merchandise https://t.co/Dqyj6QEA6e — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) September 6, 2019

A reelection message about straws and now pens that boils down to: own the libs. https://t.co/vXGu0WO4e4 — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) September 6, 2019

80 percent of the Trump reelection campaign's staff is assigned to the Owning The Libs Department, and they are working day and night to make sure the libs are properly owned https://t.co/PayhPEqNxj — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) September 6, 2019

Dunno, seems like Trump is the one who is getting driven crazy by this story, Brad.



How many times have you personally heard him scream and rage about this type of story? Go on, tell us. https://t.co/doVMXZE8xW — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 6, 2019