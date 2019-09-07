Trump Campaign Torched Over Sharpiegate Merch: 'Dishonesty Memorabilia'

Donald Trump’s campaign team drew ire Friday after it started selling marker pens in a bid to fundraise off the “Sharpiegate” saga, which saw the president accused of altering a map to show Hurricane Dorian threatening Alabama.
A set of five pens — each featuring Trump’s signature in gold — are now available to buy for $15 via the president’s official website. The campaign hawked the merchandise on Twitter:
Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, also hyped the Trump-branded office supply:
Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.), the prominent “tea party” figure with his own history of inflammatory and racist rhetoric who is now running a primary campaign against Trump, fired back with his own fundraising effort:
Others chided the Trump campaign for “selling dishonesty memorabilia” and asked it if was “a new low.”