Trump Campaign Committees Spent $1.1 Million On Trump Properties In Last Weeks: Report

President Donald Trump’s campaign committees spent more than $1.1 million at his own properties in the final weeks of the presidential race, The Washington Post reported Friday.

That makes an astonishing total of $6.7 million in campaign donations that have been poured into the coffers of Trump’s own businesses, according to campaign finance reports, the Post noted.

Trump Victory — a fundraising committee managed by the Republican National Committee and Trump’s campaign — spent $1.06 million at Trump properties in September, October and the start of November, the Post found. Trump’s own campaign spent an additional $66,000.

The filings were short on details, but many expenditures were for overnight stays or facility rentals and catering at a number of venues.

Trump visited his own properties nine times in the campaign homestretch and held a number of fundraisers at the sites, according to the Post. The money have boosted the bottom line for the president’s properties as they have struggled amid the COVID-19 pandemic to fill rooms and restaurants.

Check out the entire Washington Post article here.