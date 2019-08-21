Twitter Users Rip 'Complete Crackpot' Trump For Tantrum Over Greenland Failure

President Donald Trump received a chilly reception on Twitter Tuesday after announcing via the platform that he would not visit Denmark.

The reason? The country won’t sell Greenland to the United States.

“Greenland is not Danish,” Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters, per AP. “Greenland is Greenlandic. I persistently hope that this is not something that is seriously meant.”

That comment was enough for Trump to cancel a planned September trip to the nation.

The president initially downplayed reports that he wanted to buy Greenland, claiming “it’s not No. 1 on the burner.” However, in canceling the trip, he indicated that it was, in fact, the main reason for his visit ― and since she’s not selling, he’s not going.

Twitter users called him out for throwing a tantrum at one of America’s allies:

How do you say, “Our President is a complete crackpot” in Danish? https://t.co/D4ctvrf7dh — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 21, 2019

The President has now managed to alienate Denmark. Did not see that one coming. https://t.co/4A9P4vXkW6 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 21, 2019

Since the proprietor of Chuck E. Cheese will not allow me to purchase the animatronic drummer from "The Beach Bowsers" I will not be holding my child's party there. — Philip Bump (@pbump) August 21, 2019

A rich child he was a spoiled brat. To avoid his now famous tantrums, nobody ever said no to him. He is a monster. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 21, 2019

This is like if we had a meeting and you canceled the meeting because I refused to sell you Jupiter — Quinta Jurecic (@qjurecic) August 21, 2019

LOL.

To recap, you cancelled a visit with an ally because they refused to consider [checks notes] SELLING YOU PART OF THEIR COUNTRY.



You're such a damn punk. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 21, 2019

You weren’t joking? Jesus Christ, dude. — Mueller, She Wrote Podcast (@MuellerSheWrote) August 21, 2019

I can’t get over the fact that the president just cancelled a trip to a country because that country refused to sell him fucking Greenland. I mean, I’m cracking up just typing this. But it’s real! — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 21, 2019

Someone leaked his worm-brained idea, everyone laughed at him, and rather than take the L he created another international incident so he'd feel better. https://t.co/gT7bvbDAvJ — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) August 21, 2019

When you voted for a man who thinks he can buy other countries with your taxpayer money, then he throws a tantrum when the prime minister of the other country rebuffs him for his insult, you should wonder how could you have voted for this man. Unless you prefer unfit malignancy. — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) August 21, 2019

No, seriously, he actually thought the Danes would just sell him Greenland. Was Deutsche Bank lined up to do the financing? https://t.co/s63x0SdorK — Eugene Robinson (@Eugene_Robinson) August 21, 2019

I can't f'ing believe this is the President of the United States.



Between this Denmark thing and telling the Jews that if they don't vote for Republicans, they are #disloyaltotrump...this definitely goes in the #25thamendmentnow moment.https://t.co/FFo21RQThP — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 21, 2019

HE WAS SERIOUS ABOUT BUYING GREENLAND pic.twitter.com/HnKLhKshco — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) August 21, 2019

Am I high or does the President of the United States actually want to purchase Greenland?



I am high though. — ReasonPitchbot (@ReasonPitchbot) August 21, 2019

None of us can get high enough — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) August 21, 2019

Tell me, Mr. President, how is this different from a child throwing a tantrum because he didn't get the particular toy he wanted? — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) August 21, 2019

This is no longer funny. Danish troops fought alongside the US in Afghanistan and Iraq. 50 Danes died. The president dishonors the alliance and their sacrifice. On the same day he sought to appease Putin by supporting his return to the G8. https://t.co/f5SHS3F1qL — Tom Wright (@thomaswright08) August 21, 2019

I'll sell it to you. — John Sipher (@john_sipher) August 21, 2019

Greenland is great again. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 21, 2019

Champagne corks popping all over Denmark tonight. — Jocelyn Champagne (@JocelynChampag7) August 21, 2019

When you’re throwing a tantrum in public because one allied country won’t sell you another allied country pic.twitter.com/6Ebz2aop1Y — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 21, 2019