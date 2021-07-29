A GOP congressional candidate to whom former President Donald Trump had given his “complete and total endorsement” lost a Republican runoff race in a House special election in Texas on Tuesday.

Trump still tried to spin Susan Wright’s loss to state Rep. Jake Ellzey as a win.

“This is not a loss, again, I don’t want to claim it is a loss, this was a win,” the former president with a penchant for lying about election results (most notably his own 2020 defeat to President Joe Biden) told Axios on Wednesday.

“The big thing is, we had two very good people running that were both Republicans. That was the win,” Trump reportedly added of the race for the vacated seat of Wright’s late husband, Rep. Ron Wright (R-Texas), who died in February after contracting the coronavirus.

Trump had repeatedly campaigned for Wright in the run-up to the vote with a robocall, statements and a telephone rally, reported The Texas Tribune.