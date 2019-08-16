President Donald Trump is running the country in the same “spur of the moment” way in which he ran his businesses, some of which ended up facing bankruptcy proceedings, an ex-employee told MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Thursday.

And Jack O’Donnell, who was the vice president of Trump’s former Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, claimed “one of the cons, when we elected a businessman as the president, is that he would bring some discipline and perhaps some real strategy to the government and obviously how we operate internationally.”

“Trump really has never had that capability, he wasn’t strategic in his business,” he explained. “It was really just the thought of the day, he did things on the spur on the moment. He bought the Taj Mahal because it was the biggest. He bought an airline because he always wanted to own an airline. He didn’t bring any economic disciple to how he operated the business and he had no strategy to really grow the business.”

“It’s pretty obvious at this point that he’s operating today the government in the exact same manner, he just has an idea and he implements it,” O’Donnell added. “It’s not part of a strategy, it’s just things that Donald Trump wants to do.”

Check out the interview above.