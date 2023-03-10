Former President Donald Trump is releasing his second book since leaving the White House in disgrace, a $99 edition that reprints private letters sent to him by celebrities and politicians over the last 40 years.

“Letters To Trump” will feature correspondence to the reality TV personality-turned-Republican firebrand from former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon; Trump’s 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton; chat show legend Oprah Winfrey; Princess Diana; Russian President Vladimir Putin; ex-Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro; North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and others.

Trump’s own commentary appears alongside each note.

The publication has raised questions about who owns the copyright to the letters and whether its publisher Winning Team Publishing, created by Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr., has permission to reprint them.

A spokesperson for Winning Team Publishing told Newsweek on Thursday there were “no copyright protection” issues with the letters that were sent by those in public office at the time. They had “either actual or implied consent” for the publication of those letters penned by private individuals, the rep added.

Per Axios, Winfrey in her letter wrote she was “weepy” from Trump’s compliment in a book circa 2000 about wanting her, or “someone like her,” as a running mate if he ran for the White House. “Too bad we’re not running for office,” she said. “What a TEAM!”

“Sadly, once I announced for President, she never spoke to me again,” Trump commented on that entry.

The book is slated for release on Apr. 25 and follows the 2021 coffee-table photo book “Our Journey Together” featuring images of Trump’s single term in office.