What's Hot

Mira Sorvino Pans Oscars For Omitting Paul Sorvino From 'In Memoriam' Segment

Mitch McConnell Released From Hospital After Suffering Concussion, Rib Fracture

Former Rep. Pat Schroeder, A Pioneer For Women's And Family Rights, Has Died

Rapper Costa Titch Dies After Appearing To Collapse During Festival Performance

Trump Will Not Testify In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Investigation

Chasten Buttigieg Hits Back At Mike Pence After Homophobic Joke

Malala Yousafzai Isn't Having Jimmy Kimmel's Shtick At Oscars

Modest Fashion *Is* High Fashion — And People Are Finally Catching On

See Then-And-Now Image Of Harrison Ford And Ke Huy Quan Melting Hearts Everywhere

The U.S. Government Is Reconsidering What Race And Ethnicity Mean

Virginia County Removes Test Question Equating Political Ideologies With Race, Gender

Lauren Boebert's New Tweet Slamming Joe Biden Is Pure Projection, Say Critics

PoliticsDonald Trump2024 election

Donald Trump Asks Rally Crowd If They Don't Like Their Kids And People Have Answers

“Does anybody in here not like their children?” the former president asked in Davenport, Iowa.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Critics mocked former President Donald Trump after he asked at a 2024 campaign rally in Davenport, Iowa, on Sunday if anyone in the audience didn’t like their children.

While boasting about how he’d “virtually eliminated” the “unfair estate tax” to protect family farms during his presidency, Trump rambled about how people don’t actually have to leave anything in their wills to their kids.

“If you don’t like your kids that much or if you don’t like them at all, which happens on occasion, don’t leave them a thing,” he said.

“Does anybody in here not like their children?” Trump asked.

“Oh, be careful. Oh, we gotta be careful with that,” he responded to someone in the crowd. “The problem is the fake news media is going to report that as fact, you know that? You’re going to have a lot of explaining to do.”

Watch the video here:

Twitter users had their own answers to Trump’s question, which was remarkably similar to comments he also made in Iowa last year.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community