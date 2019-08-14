President Donald Trump on Tuesday hit out at conservatives who dared to disagree with him about a video showing CNN anchor Chris Cuomo squaring up to a man who called him “Fredo.”

High-profile figures on the right, including Fox News host Sean Hannity and Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, defended Cuomo after a clip in which he told the man he’d “fucking ruin your shit” went viral.

Cuomo, who is of Italian descent, took umbrage at being likened to the hapless character from “The Godfather” movies. “It’s like the n-word for us,” he claimed in the footage.

“I say good for @ChrisCuomo,” tweeted Hannity in response. “He’s out with his 9 year old daughter, and his wife, and this guy is being a jackass in front of his family.” Cuomo “has zero to apologize for,” he added.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, said Cuomo “has every right to defend himself and his family.”

Too many of us have seen this happen when we are out with out famIiies. If this continues someone is going to get hurt. Have some respect. @ChrisCuomo has every right to defend himself and his family. https://t.co/UD6g3hy9Mo — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) August 13, 2019

Trump appeared not to appreciate their takes, however.

“It always happens!” he tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

“When a Conservative does even a fraction of what Chris Cuomo did with his lunatic ranting, raving, & cursing, they get destroyed by the Fake News,” Trump wrote. “But when a Liberal Democrat like Chris Cuomo does it, Republicans immediately come to his defense.”

“We never learn!” he added.

It always happens! When a Conservative does even a fraction of what Chris Cuomo did with his lunatic ranting, raving, & cursing, they get destroyed by the Fake News. But when a Liberal Democrat like Chris Cuomo does it, Republicans immediately come to his defense. We never learn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Trump had earlier suggested Cuomo should not be allowed to own weapons.

He also retweeted the clip that was originally amplified by a reporter for The Daily Wire, a right-wing website.

I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings @CNN https://t.co/yBpGjt4N1T — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Would Chris Cuomo be given a Red Flag for his recent rant? Filthy language and a total loss of control. He shouldn’t be allowed to have any weapon. He’s nuts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Cuomo acknowledged on Twitter that he “should be better than the guys baiting me” “There is a lesson: no need to add to the ugliness,” he wrote. “I should be better than what I oppose.” He did not address his likening of the insult to a racist slur, however.

Appreciate all the support but - truth is I should be better than the guys baiting me. This happens all the time these days. Often in front of my family. But there is a lesson: no need to add to the ugliness; I should be better than what I oppose. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 13, 2019