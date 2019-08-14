President Donald Trump on Tuesday hit out at conservatives who dared to disagree with him about a video showing CNN anchor Chris Cuomo squaring up to a man who called him “Fredo.”
High-profile figures on the right, including Fox News host Sean Hannity and Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, defended Cuomo after a clip in which he told the man he’d “fucking ruin your shit” went viral.
Cuomo, who is of Italian descent, took umbrage at being likened to the hapless character from “The Godfather” movies. “It’s like the n-word for us,” he claimed in the footage.
“I say good for @ChrisCuomo,” tweeted Hannity in response. “He’s out with his 9 year old daughter, and his wife, and this guy is being a jackass in front of his family.” Cuomo “has zero to apologize for,” he added.
Lewandowski, meanwhile, said Cuomo “has every right to defend himself and his family.”
Trump appeared not to appreciate their takes, however.
“It always happens!” he tweeted Tuesday afternoon.
“When a Conservative does even a fraction of what Chris Cuomo did with his lunatic ranting, raving, & cursing, they get destroyed by the Fake News,” Trump wrote. “But when a Liberal Democrat like Chris Cuomo does it, Republicans immediately come to his defense.”
“We never learn!” he added.
Trump had earlier suggested Cuomo should not be allowed to own weapons.
He also retweeted the clip that was originally amplified by a reporter for The Daily Wire, a right-wing website.
Cuomo acknowledged on Twitter that he “should be better than the guys baiting me” “There is a lesson: no need to add to the ugliness,” he wrote. “I should be better than what I oppose.” He did not address his likening of the insult to a racist slur, however.