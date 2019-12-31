President Donald Trump on Monday launched a fresh attack against Chris Cuomo, calling the CNN host “Fake News” and “Fredo” on Twitter.

Trump hit Cuomo with the latter reference to the Fredo Corleone character from “The Godfather” films when he shared an article from the far-right Breitbart News website that purportedly broke down the primetime anchor’s “most embarrassing” moments of 2019.

He is Fake News, will always be Fredo to us. I should release some of his dishonest interviews? Coupled with bad ratings, he’d be out! https://t.co/eEk6pdSRnV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2019

Cuomo has not responded to the attack, which is the latest on him by Trump in response to his critical reporting on the White House.

Trump, however, has called Cuomo “Fredo” (an insult also frequently leveled at his own son, Donald Trump Jr.) on multiple previous occasions.

I love New York, but New York can never be great again under the current leadership of Governor Andrew Cuomo (the brother of Fredo), or Mayor Bill DeBlasio. Cuomo has weaponized the prosecutors to do his dirty work (and to keep him out of jams), a reason some don’t want to be... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

Both Commiecast MSNBC & Fake News CNN are watching their Ratings TANK. Fredo on CNN is dying. Don’t know why @FoxNews wants to be more like them? They’ll all die together as other outlets take their place. Only pro Trump Fox shows do well. Rest are nothing. How’s Shep doing? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

“I thought Chris was Fredo also,” the president tweeted in August after footage emerged of the CNN host facing off with a man who’d called him the term.

I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings @CNN https://t.co/yBpGjt4N1T — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

“Punk-ass bitches from the right call me Fredo,” said Cuomo, who is of Italian descent, in the clip that went viral.

“You’re going to have a big fucking problem,” he added. “Don’t fucking insult me like that. You fucking called me Fredo. It’s like I call you punk bitch ― you like that?” Cuomo also likened the slur to “the ‘N-word’” for Italians.

Cuomo later apologized. “No need to add to the ugliness; I should be better than what I oppose,” he tweeted at the time.