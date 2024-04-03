Trump Declares Election Day Will Be 'Christian Visibility Day' In Trans Event Snipe

Donald Trump said Election Day in November will now be called “Christian Visibility Day,” piling on to conservative outrage over an annual transgender event that happened to fall on Easter. (Watch the video below.)
At a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, the presumed Republican nominee stirred up followers after President Joe Biden and other government officials had acknowledged the International Transgender Day of Visibility ― a celebration marked on March 31 since 2009.
Trump on Saturday went after Biden for issuing a proclamation before the event, saying through a spokesperson that his Democratic rival owed Christians an apology.
This time, he went further.
“What the hell was Biden thinking when he declared Easter Sunday to be trans visibility day?” Trump asked, drawing boos. “Such total disrespect to Christians.”
“And November 5th is going to be called something else,” he continued, referring to Election Day. “You know what it’s going to be called? Christian Visibility Day, when Christians turn out in numbers that nobody has ever seen before.”
Conservatives such as transgender Olympic champion Caitlyn Jenner and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) had raised objections to Biden’s declaration. Fox News host Lisa Boothe said that the event’s recognition on Easter was “a coordinated effort to remove God from our society and to replace God with false gods, and in this instance it’s the trans community.”
Biden’s camp rebuked the “hateful” and “dishonest” outcry.
“As a Christian who celebrates Easter with family, President Biden stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American,” the White House statement read. “Sadly, it’s unsurprising politicians are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful, and dishonest rhetoric. President Biden will never abuse his faith for political purposes or for profit.”