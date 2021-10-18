Ex-Spy Behind Salacious Trump Dossier Has Damning Theory About Alleged Pee Tape

“I’m not into golden showers,” he said unprompted in a private speech at the National Republican Senatorial Committee retreat, according to The Washington Post. “You know the great thing, our great first lady — ‘That one,’ she said, ‘I don’t believe that one.’”

ABC notes that the intelligence agent who collected the reports on the incident later told the FBI that “the tenor of Steele’s reports was far more ‘conclusive’ than was justified” and that the pee tape allegation was based on “word of mouth and hearsay” and perhaps “made in jest.”

Steele told Stephanopoulos the collector may have “taken fright” after his cover was blown and tried to downplay his work as a result.

“I stand by the work we did, the sources that we had, and the professionalism which we applied to it,” Steele said.

“Out of the Shadows: The Man Behind the Steele Dossier” debuts Monday on Hulu.