Chuck Schumer Corrects Trump Tweet Claiming GOP Will Become 'Party Of Healthcare'

But while the GOP has no official plan to replace the health care law, the president is convinced that he can make repealing it seem appealing.

On Tuesday, Trump suggested in a tweet that he actually thinks ruining medical coverage for uninsured Americans is a good thing.

The Republican Party will become “The Party of Healthcare!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2019

A few people, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) took it upon themselves to make some edits to the tweet.

Planned Parenthood also came to the president’s aid.

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey (D) noted that Trump is saying exactly the opposite of what his party is doing.

Your DOJ just submitted a brief in support of taking away health care coverage for 30 million Americans. pic.twitter.com/n2h7P64uLq — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) March 26, 2019

However, some people pointed out that Trump was being strategic with the tweet.