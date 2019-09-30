GOP Rep Slams Trump's Quoting Of Pastor's 'Civil War' Warning As 'Beyond Repugnant'

President Donald Trump ominously raised the possibility of national violence Sunday if he is removed from office, quoting an evangelical pastor who warned on Fox News of a “Civil War-like” fracture.
Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran of Iraq, quickly slammed Trump’s tweet as “beyond repugnant,” adding: “I have never imagined such a quote to be repeated by a President.”
The Rev. Robert Jeffress said in an interview Sunday (see the video above) that “removing the president” will “cause a Civil War-like fracture in this nation from which this country will never heal.”
“I have never seen them more angry,” Jeffress said of evangelicals.
Jeffress, a right-wing pastor based in Dallas and powerful Trump supporter, has said that Jews are going to hell. He has characterized both Islam and Mormonism as heresies from the “pit of hell,” and called evangelical Christians who don’t support Trump “morons.”
Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) also slammed Trump’s tweet.
“This is just a reprehensible way to talk and people could get hurt,” Schatz warned. He added that this “isn’t about partisan teams anymore.”
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) cited Trump’s warning in a tweet and wondered if Republicans will now support the impeachment inquiry against the president — and condemn him in “strong, unequivocal terms.”
In addition to the outrage expressed by politicians against Trump’s tweet, other followers of the president were stunned: