Donald Trump’s Favorite Hillary Clinton Dig Comes Back To Haunt Him

Twitter users reworked the former president's favored attack on his 2016 Democratic rival following reports he took classified documents from the White House.
Twitter users flipped Donald Trump’s “lock her up” chant for Hillary Clinton back on the former president following reports he took classified documents with him when he left the White House.

The term “lock him up” trended as critics recalled Trump’s repeated calls to imprison Democratic rival Clinton during the 2016 election over her use of a private email server for government business when she was Secretary of State.

“To borrow a line from a former president, ‘Lock him up,’” tweeted MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan.

