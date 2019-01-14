President Donald Trump is feeding Clemson University’s football squad a meal fit for a fast-food addict. Sound like anyone he might know?

Trump on Monday boasted that he’ll be serving offerings from burger chains to the national champion Tigers (15-0), who are visiting the White House to be honored after defeating the University of Alabama in the title game on Jan. 7.

“I think we’re going to serve McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger Kings with some pizza,” he said of the menu planned for the Monday gathering. “I really mean it. It will be interesting. And I would think that’s their favorite food. So we’ll see what happens. But they’re coming tonight, the national champions, subject to the weather.”

In addition to the underwhelming menu, the visit has caused additional controversy because some critics, including Clemson supporters, said the timing for a celebration is inappropriate amid the partial government shutdown.

The traditional White House visit by championship teams in various sports ― normally among the most genial of presidential duties ― have proved contentious since Trump took office, as many athletes have aired their objections to him.

Last year, after several members of the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles made clear they would skip a White House visit, Trump disinvited the whole team. He also pre-emptively declared that the winner of the 2018 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and eventual champ Golden State Warriors would not be welcome. A similar scenario occurred after the Warriors won the 2017 NBA title.