Donald Trump’s wild week continues.
The president lashed out at CNN and two of its primetime hosts, Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon, on Twitter late Thursday.
Trump claimed a reported drop in the cable news network’s ratings was down to viewers “getting tired of so many Fake Stories and Anti-Trump lies.”
He said Cuomo’s “Cuomo Prime Time” show was “failing badly” and called “CNN Tonight” host Lemon “the dumbest man on television.”
Neither Cuomo nor Lemon has responded to Trump’s attack.
He has criticized the pair ― known to criticize the Trump administration on their shows ― on his favorite social media platform before, however.
Trump in 2018 used the same “dumbest man” insult to bash Lemon following his interview with NBA star Lebron James. It sparked a furious backlash.
Last month, Trump hit CNN for giving Cuomo his nighttime show in the first place.
Trump hasn’t always been so hostile to Lemon, however, as this post from December 2015 shows:
Cuomo on Thursday night had unveiled his own version of the “No Obstruction” and “No Collusion” poster that adorned Trump’s podium during his rambling Rose Garden press conference the previous day:
Lemon, meanwhile, explained how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was getting under the president’s skin: