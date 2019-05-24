Donald Trump’s wild week continues.

The president lashed out at CNN and two of its primetime hosts, Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon, on Twitter late Thursday.

Trump claimed a reported drop in the cable news network’s ratings was down to viewers “getting tired of so many Fake Stories and Anti-Trump lies.”

He said Cuomo’s “Cuomo Prime Time” show was “failing badly” and called “CNN Tonight” host Lemon “the dumbest man on television.”

Wow! CNN Ratings are WAY DOWN, record lows. People are getting tired of so many Fake Stories and Anti-Trump lies. Chris Cuomo was rewarded for lowest morning ratings with a prime time spot - which is failing badly and not helping the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2019

Neither Cuomo nor Lemon has responded to Trump’s attack.

He has criticized the pair ― known to criticize the Trump administration on their shows ― on his favorite social media platform before, however.

Trump in 2018 used the same “dumbest man” insult to bash Lemon following his interview with NBA star Lebron James. It sparked a furious backlash.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Last month, Trump hit CNN for giving Cuomo his nighttime show in the first place.

....Dumb and Sick. A really bad show with low ratings - and will only get worse. CNN has been a proven and long term ratings and beyond disaster. In fact, it rewarded Chris Cuomo with a now unsuccessful prime time slot, despite his massive failure in the morning. Only on CNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

Trump hasn’t always been so hostile to Lemon, however, as this post from December 2015 shows:

Cuomo on Thursday night had unveiled his own version of the “No Obstruction” and “No Collusion” poster that adorned Trump’s podium during his rambling Rose Garden press conference the previous day:

President Trump keeps bringing up the $35 million in costs for the Mueller probe, but here's what he's costing you:



- $102 million in golf costs paid by taxpayers

- $1.5 trillion for a tax cut package

- $106 billion in China trade war costs to consumers. pic.twitter.com/kH6Xavi8Be — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 24, 2019

Lemon, meanwhile, explained how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was getting under the president’s skin: