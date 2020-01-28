Donald Trump And Ivanka Whine About Scathing Don Lemon Segment

President Donald Trump was not amused by a brutally hilarious CNN segment that aired over the weekend ― and daughter Ivanka isn’t happy either.

Both took to Twitter on Tuesday to gripe about a Saturday night segment with anchor Don Lemon, New York Times contributing op-ed writer Wajahat Ali and GOP-strategist-turned-Trump-critic Rick Wilson.

The clip that went viral among conservative snowflakes featured the three discussing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s widely ridiculed angry reaction to being pressed late last week by an NPR reporter about his utter failure to defend former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch when she became the target of attacks by Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney. Pompeo took reporter Mary Louise Kelly into a private room, let loose a profanity-laced tirade and challenged her to find Ukraine on a world map (which Kelly later said she did).

On the next day’s CNN segment, Wilson joked that Pompeo was playing to that “boomer rube” demo, and then said in an exaggerated accent, “Donald Trump is the smart one and y’all elitists are dumb!”

Ali added: “You elitists with your geography and your maps and your spelling!”

Wilson also joked that Pompeo surely “knows deep in his heart that Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter ‘U’ and a picture of an actual crane on a map.”

Here’s the complete segment:

After the Daily Caller tweeted out the segment with the caption “America, this is what CNN thinks of you...” the president ― who routinely belittles others ― retweeted it with his standard insult of Lemon.

Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!). https://t.co/iQXCc7lvCt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

Ivanka Trump chimed in by saying that the network’s “arrogance, mocking accents and smug ridicule of this nation’s ‘Real Elites’ is disgusting.”

You consistently make fun of half the country and then complain that it is divided.



The arrogance, mocking accents and smug ridicule of this nation’s ‘Real Elites’ is disgusting. https://t.co/p3RQzymx4s — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 28, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. also seemed a little triggered.

These media hacks don’t just hate the President, they hate the Americans who support him. No wonder their ratings are so low, they find it funny to mock regular, everyday Americans.



November is coming, & those Americans will once again have the last laugh pic.twitter.com/HwXDO0KpZF — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 28, 2020

Ali has responded that the criticism over a couple of jokes was hypocritical.

Trump tweeted our CNN clip from 2 days ago. Friends are now concerned about my safety. I refuse to be intimidated & bullied by bad faith actors who cry fake victimhood, whining about a harmless, silly 30 second clip while endorsing Trump, a cruel vulgarian who debases everyone. — Wajahat "Some Muslim...I've Never Heard Of" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 28, 2020

Other Twitter users put in their two cents. Many were especially harsh toward Ivanka, to the point of turning #nepotismbarbie into a trending term.

Calling someone dumb for laughing at a joke where another person is making fun of how ignorant you are, and then promoting the joke about your own stupidity on Twitter, is really something else. https://t.co/g1Rtc07gj6 — Morten Øverbye (@morten) January 28, 2020

So, Rick Wilson goes after Trump on Don Lemon's show and Trump goes after...Don Lemon?



Sounds about white. #UCrane #tuesdaythoughtspic.twitter.com/0AZr2Xq7G8 — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) January 28, 2020

My sound is off. Did @donlemon bankrupt casinos, stare at a solar eclipse, get stumped by an umbrella, call someone Tim Apple, deny he knew Lev Parnas despite video proving he did, call nazis “very fine people”, and use a Sharpie on a weather map or something? — Matthew Gellert (@MatthewGellert) January 28, 2020

Ivanka also came in for a drubbing, to the point of turning #nepotismbarbie into a trending term.

Hey @IvankaTrump aka #nepotismBarbie

just a reminder that you have ZERO Qualifications for any government job and are enriching yourself on TAXPAYER $$. How many trademarks did you get this year thanks to your deplorable Gene pool??



Take Your failed realtor hubby & get out. — JenniferLA_NY (@LanyJennifer) January 28, 2020

your dad was given a million dollars at age 4 and has never worked a day in his life and tweets from a gold-plated toilet so what was that you were saying about real elites — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 28, 2020

Wilson, meanwhile, retweeted some artwork that someone thought to offer: