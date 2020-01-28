Donald Trump And Ivanka Whine About Scathing Don Lemon Segment

President Donald Trump was not amused by a brutally hilarious CNN segment that aired over the weekend ― and daughter Ivanka isn’t happy either.
Both took to Twitter on Tuesday to gripe about a Saturday night segment with anchor Don Lemon, New York Times contributing op-ed writer Wajahat Ali and GOP-strategist-turned-Trump-critic Rick Wilson.
The clip that went viral among conservative snowflakes featured the three discussing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s widely ridiculed angry reaction to being pressed late last week by an NPR reporter about his utter failure to defend former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch when she became the target of attacks by Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney. Pompeo took reporter Mary Louise Kelly into a private room, let loose a profanity-laced tirade and challenged her to find Ukraine on a world map (which Kelly later said she did).
On the next day’s CNN segment, Wilson joked that Pompeo was playing to that “boomer rube” demo, and then said in an exaggerated accent, “Donald Trump is the smart one and y’all elitists are dumb!”
Ali added: “You elitists with your geography and your maps and your spelling!”
Wilson also joked that Pompeo surely “knows deep in his heart that Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter ‘U’ and a picture of an actual crane on a map.”
Here’s the complete segment:
After the Daily Caller tweeted out the segment with the caption “America, this is what CNN thinks of you...” the president ― who routinely belittles others ― retweeted it with his standard insult of Lemon.
Ivanka Trump chimed in by saying that the network’s “arrogance, mocking accents and smug ridicule of this nation’s ‘Real Elites’ is disgusting.”
Donald Trump Jr. also seemed a little triggered.
Ali has responded that the criticism over a couple of jokes was hypocritical.
Other Twitter users put in their two cents. Many were especially harsh toward Ivanka, to the point of turning #nepotismbarbie into a trending term.
Wilson, meanwhile, retweeted some artwork that someone thought to offer: