President Donald Trump just won’t let his erroneous claim about Hurricane Dorian threatening Alabama lie.
On Friday afternoon, Trump shared to Twitter a CNN segment which noted how Alabama could be affected by the storm. The doctored clip ended with the network’s logo superimposed over a car, which crashes and explodes.
Right-wingers rejoiced over Trump’s apparent owning of the network, that he often calls “fake news.”
However, Trump’s tweet itself soon got shot down in flames.
Many Twitter users pointed out that the CNN bit actually aired on Wednesday, Aug. 28. The chyron even read: “Dorian On Track To Hit East Coast On Labor Day Weekend,” proving it aired well before the weekend.
Trump, however, issued his Alabama warning on Sunday, Sept. 1 ― by which time the forecast of Dorian’s path had significantly altered.