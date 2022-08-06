Trump Begs Supporters For Donations Toward 'Upcoming' CNN Lawsuit

Trump asked his "best and most dedicated supporters" to fund his lawsuit. Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump asked supporters Friday in his online newsletter for donations toward his “impending” lawsuit against CNN for calling his claims of voter fraud regarding the 2020 presidential election “baseless,” according to The Daily Beast.

“I’m calling on my best and most dedicated supporters to add their names to stand with me in my impending lawsuit against fake news CNN,” wrote Trump. “Add your name immediately to show your support for my upcoming lawsuit against fake news CNN.”

The email concluded with a link to Trump’s online donation portal. The Republican National Committee (RNC) has warned Trump they would stop footing his legal bills if he declared his presidential candidacy for 2024, according to ABC News.

The RNC has paid nearly $2 million to companies that represent Trump since October 2021.

Trump’s fundraising request came after his attorneys hit CNN with a 282-page letter in July demanding the media network remove all uses of “the big lie” and “lying” from its coverage of his claims that the election was fraudulent.

Trump wrote in a July 27 statement that he “notified CNN of my intent to file a lawsuit over their repeated defamatory statements.”

Further pushing the defamation claims, Lindsey Halligan, a Florida lawyer for Trump, said on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast on July 29 that “the big lie” was a German phrase penned in a book by Adolf Hitler, Insider reported.

“CNN branded Trump as a liar, and referred to his questions regarding voter fraud as ‘the big lie,’ which is actually linked to Adolf Hitler,” Halligan said.