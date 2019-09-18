President Donald Trump drew ire on social media for the way in which he commented on the death of celebrated ABC News journalist Cokie Roberts, who died Tuesday at the age of 75.
“I never met her. She never treated me nicely,” Trump said, per a pool report. “But I would like to wish her family well. She was a professional and I respect professionals. Never treated me well, but I certainly respect her as a professional.”
Trump’s comments were in stark contrast to the tributes paid by former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
The Bush family described Roberts as “a talented, tough, and fair reporter” who “became a friend.” Obama called her “a trailblazing figure; a role model to young women at a time when the profession was still dominated by men.”
CNN’s Jake Tapper noted how Roberts grilled Trump over the telephone about the effects of his divisive rhetoric ahead of the 2016 election:
Others called the president’s response to her death “crass” and “unreal” and accused Trump of making Roberts’ death all about himself: