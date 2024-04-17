Donald Trump’s company behind his Truth Social platform features “diversity and inclusion” policies while the former president vows to eliminate them across the land if re-elected.
Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee, has criticized DEI policies as “un-American” for years. But the language in the Trump Media & Technology Group was adopted on March 25, 2024, according to company documents on its website. That was the day before the company went public following a merger with a shell company. Its stock has plummeted repeatedly in the weeks since.
The anti-Trump group MeidasTouch reported its DEI discovery on Tuesday while highlighting Trump’s numerous attacks on such initiatives.
Under Trump Media’s “Corporate Governance Guidelines,” a section headlined in bold, “Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion,” displays terminology you won’t find the criminally indicted candidate using on the campaign trail.
“The Board is committed to creating and maintaining a culture of diversity and inclusion,” the document reads. “The Company will be better able to grow and improve with a diverse Board, management, and team of employees. Such commitment is and will be a factor in identifying and nominating director candidates.”
The pledge “encourages management to embrace the unique contributions an employee or candidate can bring to the Company and its culture in terms of their education, opinions, culture, ethnicity, race, sex, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, nationality, color, religion, veteran’s status, disability and other life experience.”
Meanwhile Trump has not minced words about his intention to abolish “DEI” programs if he regains office against President Joe Biden in November.
“We will terminate every diversity, equity and inclusion program across the entire federal government,” he said in January.
The former president’s allies are already working to twist Civil Rights laws into a crusade against so-called “anti-white racism” in order to eliminate government and corporate programs that help minorities overcome discrimination, Axios reported earlier this month.
“As President Trump has said, all staff, offices, and initiatives connected to Biden’s un-American policy will be immediately terminated,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told the outlet.