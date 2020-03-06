Comedy duo The Good Liars have struck again.

Pranksters Davram Stiefler and Jason Selvig this week honored President Donald Trump with his own spoof Confederate monument in New York’s Central Park. They shared pictures of the stunt on Twitter Thursday:

Donald Trump finally gets his own “beautiful” Confederate monument in Central Park. pic.twitter.com/B3yu3aUqnz — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) March 5, 2020

An inscription on the small fake monument, which was topped by a tiny, golden statue of the president, read:

This site is dedicated to Confederate sympathizer and White Nationalist, Donald Trump. Trump has fought to protect ‘beautiful’ Confederate statues. Here, Trump is honored with his own tiny Confederate statue.

It also referenced Trump’s controversial comments about there being “very fine people on both sides” of the white nationalist march that turned deadly in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

It’s unclear for how long the monument was in situ inside what appeared to be a birdbath. The Good Liars did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for further information.

The pair last week, however, unveiled a similar taunting tribute to racist Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) outside the Iowa Statehouse in Des Moines.

We put up a confederate statue honoring confederate sympathizer Steve King. Hopefully he will honor his heritage and not take it down. pic.twitter.com/TuhKTmut1q — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) February 27, 2020

“We’ve seen a lot of Republicans fighting the removal of Confederate monuments. So we are going to honor these modern-day Confederate defenders by creating monuments for them around the country,” they told HuffPost. “That way their racism can be preserved forever. After all it’s part of history and shouldn’t be forgotten.”