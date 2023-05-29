What's Hot

Trump Calls On DeSantis To Stop 'Woke' Disney In Flip-Flop On Feud

Former Rep. Liz Cheney Tears Into Trump In Commencement Speech

Ex-RNC Chair Hits Republicans With A Harsh Truth About 2024

Russia Issues Arrest Warrant For GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham Over Ukraine Comments

Uganda Signs Tough Anti-Gay Law, With Death Penalty In Some Cases

Fox News Host Mark Levin Mocked For North Korean-Style Fawning Over Trump

Trump's 2024 Calculus: The More GOP Rivals, The Better For Him

Medal Of Honor Recipient's Remains Return To Georgia After 73 Years

'Literal Definition Of Terrorism': Mehdi Hasan Rips Right-Wing Attacks On Target

Spain's Socialist PM Calls Early General Election After Battering In Regional Vote

'Succession' Creator Reveals Why Wild Finale Was The 'Right' Way To End Show

I Had Just Started Dating A 'Boob Man.' Then I Found Out I Had Breast Cancer.

PoliticsDonald TrumpTurkeyRecep Tayyip Erdoğan

Trump's Congratulations To Erdogan For Election Win Are Full Of Mush And Gush

Trump had warm words for the democracy-dismantling president after his reelection victory in Turkey.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump on Sunday was over the moon about the reelection of strongman Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his big and well-deserved victory in Turkey,” the former president wrote on Truth Social. “I know him well, he is a friend, and have learned firsthand how much he loves his Country and the great people of Turkey, which he has lifted to a new level of prominence and respect!”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and then-President Donald Trump at a 2019 White House press conference.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and then-President Donald Trump at a 2019 White House press conference.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Erdogan won a runoff over Kemal Kilicdaroglu, extending “his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade as the country reels from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that leveled entire cities,” The Associated Press wrote.

Before the election, Ersin Kalaycioglu, a professor of political science at Istanbul’s Sabanci University, told The New York Times voters faced a choice of “going down the road to authoritarianism or switching track and going back to democracy.”

Erdogan has squeezed Turkey’s media freedom and political expression by penalizing and investigating journalists who criticize his policies, HuffPost previously reported. In one instance, Turkey’s media regulator fined broadcasters who questioned the Turkish leader’s response to a recent earthquake that killed tens of thousands.

Trump, who is now the leading Republican candidate for 2024, once praised Erdogan as a “hell of a leader.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shared Trump’s enthusiasm, calling Erdogan’s victory on Sunday “a natural result of your selfless work as the head of the Republic of Turkey,” Mediaite noted.

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, took a more muted approach: “I look forward to continuing to work together as NATO Allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges,” he said, per Reuters.

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community

Close