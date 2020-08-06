The truth is out there.
But not in this “The X-Files”-themed montage highlighting President Donald Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories.
MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Wednesday laid bare just some of the unfounded rumors that Trump has promoted over the years ― from the racist “Birther” conspiracy about former President Barack Obama to allegations of mass voter fraud.
Check out the segment here:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter