POLITICS

The Truth Is Not Out There In ‘X-Files’ Supercut Of Donald Trump’s Conspiracy Theories

MSNBC’s Joy Reid laid bare just some of the unfounded rumors that Trump has promoted over the years.

The truth is out there.

But not in this “The X-Files”-themed montage highlighting President Donald Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Wednesday laid bare just some of the unfounded rumors that Trump has promoted over the years ― from the racist “Birther” conspiracy about former President Barack Obama to allegations of mass voter fraud.

Check out the segment here:

RELATED...

testPromoTitleReplace testPromoDekReplace Join HuffPost Today! No thanks.
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Politics Donald Trump Barack Obama Joy Reid The X Files