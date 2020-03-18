Trump Compared To Coronavirus In GOP Group's Brutal New Attack Ad

A new attack ad from the Lincoln Project brutally compares President Donald Trump to the coronavirus.
The ad, titled “Virus in the World,” shows scenes of empty streets, labs, and hospital rooms as an ominous voice intones:
There’s a virus in the world. For some people the virus is easy to see, others don’t see it at all.
Some say the virus isn’t that bad; others say its malicious … and dangerous.
Since there are those who still can’t see it, wouldn’t it be smart, to tell the truth about the virus, since there is a virus?
The ad seems to reference conditions created by the novel coronavirus, which has now spread to over 150 countries, resulting in more than 200,000 confirmed cases and more than 8,000 deaths as of Wednesday evening. The virus’ spread has prompted schools and businesses to close, and health organizations to urge social distancing.
The ad concludes, however, by showing a photo of Trump, not the coronavirus.
Check out the ad here:
The ad is the brainchild of the Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans dedicated to defeating the president in the 2020 election. Members include George Conway, husband of White House strategist Kellyanne Conway, and GOP strategist Rick Wilson.
Lincoln Project co-founder Jennifer Horn told The Hill that the coronavirus crisis has “once again” revealed the president is ”dangerously unfit for office.”
She added: “A public health crisis of this magnitude requires informed and honest leadership, at a minimum.
The new ad comes less than a week after the Lincoln Project released “Grifters,” an ad where a fake Ivanka Trump excitedly lists all the financial benefits the family has enjoyed since “Daddy” was elected.
The Lincoln Project also just released “Unfit,” an ad that uses the president’s repeated downplaying of the virus’ impact against him.