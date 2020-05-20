Donald Trump faced backlash on Tuesday after saying he viewed the United States’ high coronavirus case count as a “badge of honor” because it means the nation is doing a lot of testing.

Critics ― including Republicans ― accused the president of attempting to spin the figures and of being “dishonest” with his phrasing.

Trump said that “when we have a lot of cases, I don’t look at that as a bad thing, I look at that as in a certain respect as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better.”

“So, if we were testing a million people instead of 14 million people, we would have far fewer cases, right?” Trump continued. “So, I view it as a badge of honor. Really, it’s a badge of honor. It’s a great tribute to the testing and a lot of the work that the professionals have done.”

Check out Trump’s comments here:

Donald Trump says it’s “a badge of honor” that the U.S. has more than 1.5 million cases of coronavirus, saying the total is simply a reflection of a successful testing regime https://t.co/Prolmrzjiz pic.twitter.com/gbImXbUeTW — Bloomberg (@business) May 20, 2020

Trump’s turn of phrase drew ire on Twitter.

Critics accused the president of attempting to change the narrative on the high numbers of infections in the U.S., which they put down to Trump’s week-long dithering on the outbreak and initial downplaying of its threat.

Others acknowledged how the U.S. has indeed conducted more tests (12.6 million) than any other country in the world and had ramped up testing in recent weeks. But in per capita testing, the U.S. languishes in around 38th position.

The U.S. has upwards of 1.5 million confirmed cases. More than 93,000 people have now died from the disease nationwide.

“Folks, I have no head left to shake,” tweeted Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, in response to Trump’s comments.

“Here’s how ignorant & dishonest Trump is,” added former GOP congressman Joe Walsh, the onetime favorite of the far-right tea party movement who is now a fierce critic of the president. “If the US had the fewest confirmed cases in the world, Trump would say THE EXACT SAME THING,” he wrote.

Our high-level of cases is “a badge of honor” because it reflects the great job we’re doing testing. That line is so stupid that it will actually work on his base. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 19, 2020

This is like calling a trail of corpses a badge of honor for the police department that let the serial murderer run free for months before shutting him down. Trump is a ghoul and an idiot. https://t.co/nwP6imo8UZ — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) May 19, 2020

Trump: “When we have a lot of cases I don’t look at that as a bad thing because it means our testing is much better. So if we’re testing a million people instead of 14 million people it would have far fewer cases right? It’s a badge of honor.” Folks, I have no head left to shake. pic.twitter.com/7On5izyz4S — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) May 20, 2020

Here’s how ignorant & dishonest Trump is:



So the US has the most confirmed cases in the world, and Trump says: “It’s a badge of honor. We’re doing a great job.” If the US had the fewest confirmed cases in the world, Trump would say THE EXACT SAME THING. https://t.co/YABtw8syxp — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 19, 2020

People are fighting for their lives. Workers are losing their jobs. Our economy is crumbling.



President Trump has repeatedly failed to get this country enough tests and still doesn’t have a plan.



And he is trying to spin this response as a “badge of honor?” I don’t think so. https://t.co/pq1YCbZ7fw — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) May 19, 2020

"So when we have a lot of cases I don't look at that as a bad thing. I look at that, in a certain respect, as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better...I view it as a badge of honor." - Trump, on the U.S. having more coronavirus cases than any other country pic.twitter.com/McT88ioyOp — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) May 19, 2020

The president* says it's a "badge of honor" that the U.S. has the most covid19 cases and deaths. This reverse psychology works on those who believe tax breaks for the rich will help them, a border wall will keep them safe, and that it's raining while he pisses on their heads. — James "Stay-at-Home" Morrison (@JamesPMorrison) May 20, 2020

“A badge of HONOR.” That’s right #TweetyTrump, you have the MOST dead citizens in your country! More than any other! Maybe you should have a parade to celebrate how goodly you’re doing. https://t.co/Qsjg7vrZ0d — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) May 20, 2020

There is nothing Trump won't view as a badge of honor. https://t.co/znFIbWSByI — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) May 19, 2020

This schmuck with no shame wears a badge of honor? Yet another prize he made up and gave himself. Meanwhile *Americans* are rotting in mass graves... https://t.co/9HuMqVtqg3 — Tina Dupuy (@TinaDupuy) May 19, 2020

Having the most #COVID19 cases is not a “badge of honor”. It is the most ignoble thing to brag about. People are suffering and dying, not celebrating your badge. https://t.co/7qRGvEj5IF — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 20, 2020

Worst response on planet is “a badge of honor “ — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 19, 2020

Counterpoint: Having the most COVID-19 cases in the world is not a badge of honor. https://t.co/bc9g6gFtBs — Dr. Al Gross (@DrAlGrossAK) May 19, 2020

A badge of honor!



(We're still not testing enough) https://t.co/pRpOT1ABjr — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 19, 2020