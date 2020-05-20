Donald Trump faced backlash on Tuesday after saying he viewed the United States’ high coronavirus case count as a “badge of honor” because it means the nation is doing a lot of testing.
Critics ― including Republicans ― accused the president of attempting to spin the figures and of being “dishonest” with his phrasing.
Trump said that “when we have a lot of cases, I don’t look at that as a bad thing, I look at that as in a certain respect as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better.”
“So, if we were testing a million people instead of 14 million people, we would have far fewer cases, right?” Trump continued. “So, I view it as a badge of honor. Really, it’s a badge of honor. It’s a great tribute to the testing and a lot of the work that the professionals have done.”
Check out Trump’s comments here:
Trump’s turn of phrase drew ire on Twitter.
Critics accused the president of attempting to change the narrative on the high numbers of infections in the U.S., which they put down to Trump’s week-long dithering on the outbreak and initial downplaying of its threat.
Others acknowledged how the U.S. has indeed conducted more tests (12.6 million) than any other country in the world and had ramped up testing in recent weeks. But in per capita testing, the U.S. languishes in around 38th position.
The U.S. has upwards of 1.5 million confirmed cases. More than 93,000 people have now died from the disease nationwide.
“Folks, I have no head left to shake,” tweeted Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, in response to Trump’s comments.
“Here’s how ignorant & dishonest Trump is,” added former GOP congressman Joe Walsh, the onetime favorite of the far-right tea party movement who is now a fierce critic of the president. “If the US had the fewest confirmed cases in the world, Trump would say THE EXACT SAME THING,” he wrote.
