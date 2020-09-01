A darkly funny video posted Monday sees “Jaws” in the disaster that has been 2020 ― especially in the way President Donald Trump has mishandled the coronavirus pandemic.

The clip (see it below) cuts between the denials of a shark problem plaguing fictional Amity Island in the classic Steven Spielberg film and the president’s repeated dismissals of the COVID-19 threat in the real world.

There are now more than 6 million cases and 183,000 dead from the virus in the U.S.

It doesn’t get more real than that.

2020 is JAWS. JAWS is 2020.

(Video by Michael Frederickson, JAWS by Steven Spielberg) pic.twitter.com/5Bb9XXQ546 — Brad Bird (@BradBirdA113) September 1, 2020

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!