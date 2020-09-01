A darkly funny video posted Monday sees “Jaws” in the disaster that has been 2020 ― especially in the way President Donald Trump has mishandled the coronavirus pandemic.
The clip (see it below) cuts between the denials of a shark problem plaguing fictional Amity Island in the classic Steven Spielberg film and the president’s repeated dismissals of the COVID-19 threat in the real world.
There are now more than 6 million cases and 183,000 dead from the virus in the U.S.
It doesn’t get more real than that.
