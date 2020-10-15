A “Photoshop Battle” has broken out on Reddit over a picture of President Donald Trump throwing face masks at supporters attending his rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday.
The image taken by Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci showed Trump tossing masks — which the president routinely refuses to wear, but which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says are key to slowing the spread of COVID-19 — into the crowd.
Several Redditors reimagined the photo to make it seem as if Trump, who’d just hours earlier been declared non-contagious of the coronavirus following three days in hospital receiving treatment, was actually throwing it at his base.
Other users inserted Vice President Mike Pence (and his debate fly) and Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden into the images.
One referenced Trump’s bonkers suggestion that injecting disinfectant could be a treatment for COVID-19. Another recalled Trump’s throwing of paper towels at Puerto Ricans in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017:
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place