A “Photoshop Battle” has broken out on Reddit over a picture of President Donald Trump throwing face masks at supporters attending his rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday.

The image taken by Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci showed Trump tossing masks — which the president routinely refuses to wear, but which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says are key to slowing the spread of COVID-19 — into the crowd.

Several Redditors reimagined the photo to make it seem as if Trump, who’d just hours earlier been declared non-contagious of the coronavirus following three days in hospital receiving treatment, was actually throwing it at his base.

Other users inserted Vice President Mike Pence (and his debate fly) and Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden into the images.

One referenced Trump’s bonkers suggestion that injecting disinfectant could be a treatment for COVID-19. Another recalled Trump’s throwing of paper towels at Puerto Ricans in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017: