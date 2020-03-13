Trump Calls To Put Politics Aside Over Coronavirus, Then Attacks Biden Anyway

Donald Trump in his somber prime time Oval Office address on Wednesday asked people to put politics aside amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are all in this together. We must put politics aside, stop the partisanship and unify together as one nation and one family,” the president implored.
But Trump did not heed his own request.
And critics on Twitter noticed.
Late Thursday, the president returned to politicizing the crisis that has sickened more than 134,000 people worldwide with this attack on his potential Democratic 2020 election rival Joe Biden:
Critics ripped Trump over the post, which followed a string of attacks by him on Democrats about other issues:
