Trump Calls To Put Politics Aside Over Coronavirus, Then Attacks Biden Anyway

Donald Trump in his somber prime time Oval Office address on Wednesday asked people to put politics aside amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are all in this together. We must put politics aside, stop the partisanship and unify together as one nation and one family,” the president implored.

But Trump did not heed his own request.

And critics on Twitter noticed.

Late Thursday, the president returned to politicizing the crisis that has sickened more than 134,000 people worldwide with this attack on his potential Democratic 2020 election rival Joe Biden:

Sleepy Joe Biden was in charge of the H1N1 Swine Flu epidemic which killed thousands of people. The response was one of the worst on record. Our response is one of the best, with fast action of border closings & a 78% Approval Rating, the highest on record. His was lowest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

Critics ripped Trump over the post, which followed a string of attacks by him on Democrats about other issues:

Teleprompter Trump 25 hours ago: “We are all in this together. We must put politics aside, stop the partisanship.” https://t.co/urNrYK92I1 — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) March 13, 2020

So that "working together" stuff and ending partisanship was just more b.s. as you play politics with COVID-19. @realDonaldTrump. Thanks. https://t.co/LqfSRanQvZ — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) March 13, 2020

“We are all in this together... We must put politics aside, stop the partisanship, and unify together as one nation and one family.”

-This guy, last night https://t.co/aXuMPgryr7 — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 13, 2020

He cannot stop himself. It's obscene. https://t.co/PXcGbPpsYF — Dylan Reeve ⬆️⬆️⬇️⬇️⬅️➡️⬅️➡️🅱️🅰️ (@DylanReeve) March 13, 2020

WHAT I truly thought I couldn't be surprised https://t.co/NjbyGuGnqa — ✊ (@jujueyeball) March 13, 2020

I guess all that stuff about how "we must put politics aside, stop the partisanship, and unify together as one nation and one family” only had a 24-hour expiration date https://t.co/jtSoqKvUwX — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 13, 2020

You, last night to the nation: "Stop the partisanship."

Good job. https://t.co/rBUUqelr87 — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) March 13, 2020

What was that about not being politically decisive around this pandemic?



What does Jesus say about lying?



Also the stock market never crashed during their administration you forgot to mention that#TrumpLiesAboutCoronavirus #TrumpResignNow #TrumpRecession #BidenbeatsTrump https://t.co/FqFmOQpWLs — Stefan Lessard (@SLessard) March 13, 2020

In times of crises, I want my president focused on the present not the past. I also want her/him focused on bringing all Americans together, not slandering leaders of the opposition party with insults like "sleepy Joe." Call me crazy. Call me naive. I call myself an American. https://t.co/Q7OYk4JkUm — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) March 13, 2020