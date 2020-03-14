President Donald Trump and members of his coronavirus task force made the meme-worthy mistake of using a flowchart during Friday’s declaration of a national emergency:
The “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” team asked America to “go at it” with the image:
Twitter users didn’t disappoint as they seized on the moment to criticize the president and his administration’s widely criticized handling of the crisis:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter