Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Presser Flowchart Is Now A Scathing New Meme

Twitter users seized on the image to criticize the Trump White House's haphazard handling of the public health crisis.

President Donald Trump and members of his coronavirus task force made the meme-worthy mistake of using a flowchart during Friday’s declaration of a national emergency:

The “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” team asked America to “go at it” with the image:

Twitter users didn’t disappoint as they seized on the moment to criticize the president and his administration’s widely criticized handling of the crisis:

