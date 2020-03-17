President Donald Trump called COVID-19 the “China virus” in a xenophobic tweet on Monday and faced an immediate backlash.
Trump, echoing the right-wing talking point that the spread of the coronavirus is the fault of China, where it originated, wrote that the U.S. will support industries “that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus.”
“We will be stronger than ever before,” he bragged.
Politicians, actors and commentators denounced Trump’s description of the virus, which has sickened more than 182,000 people worldwide and killed more than 7,100.
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) warned Trump that Asian Americans “will likely encounter more discrimination because of your tweet below.”
“Please stop your unnecessary rhetoric,” he added. ”#COVID-19 is now an American virus, an Italian virus, a Spanish virus. We all are impacted & we all need to work together.”