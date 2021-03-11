Trump Tried To Tweet Without Twitter And It Went South In A Hurry

Ex-President Donald Trump launched a new bid for attention on Wednesday as he attempted to claim credit for the coronavirus vaccine.
The statement resembled his old tweets in style and was just under the character limit for a tweet. But since Trump has been banned from Twitter, he sent it out as a press release instead.
“I hope everyone remembers,” he stated twice and insisted the COVID-19 vaccine was only possible because of him.
His critics offered some all-too-honest remembrances of Trump’s role in the pandemic, just not the kind he was hoping for:
