Trump Tried To 'Gaslight' About Coronavirus Again. Twitter Users Weren't Having It.

President Donald Trump drew scorn on Twitter with his latest attempt to mislead Americans about the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump, whose administration has been fiercely criticized over its initial downplaying and subsequent haphazard handling of the public health crisis, on Wednesday claimed it “snuck up on us.”
But the president had only on Tuesday said he’d “always known” it was a pandemic and even “felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”
Tweeters rebuked Trump over his contradictory statements, reminding him how warnings about the virus had actually been circulating since early January.
