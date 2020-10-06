Trump's No-Stimulus Stance Has Some Convinced He Really Wants To Lose

The president said Tuesday that he has instructed his representatives to “stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.”

Although that announcement might appeal to very fiscally conservative types, it’s not good news for the millions of unemployed Americans who could use some help paying bills as the economic setbacks of the pandemic continue.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 600 points after the president’s decree.

Considering the timing of the announcement, many couldn’t understand what the president’s end game could be.