Trump's No-Stimulus Stance Has Some Convinced He Really Wants To Lose

Now that President Donald Trump has declared there won’t be any kind of coronavirus stimulus package until after the Nov. 3 presidential election, many people are wondering if he’s actually trying to lose.
The president said Tuesday that he has instructed his representatives to “stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.”
Although that announcement might appeal to very fiscally conservative types, it’s not good news for the millions of unemployed Americans who could use some help paying bills as the economic setbacks of the pandemic continue.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 600 points after the president’s decree.
Considering the timing of the announcement, many couldn’t understand what the president’s end game could be.
Some people read between the lines to try to figure out what the president was really saying.
One man pointed out that the president can’t expect to win the election by only appealing to his base.
In fact, the only people who may appreciate the president’s decision might be Democrats who probably appreciate his doing their job for him.
Still, one guy did give Trump credit where due.