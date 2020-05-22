President Donald Trump positively made an absolute mess of announcing he’d tested negative for the coronavirus.

Trump sparked some confusion among reporters outside the White House on Thursday when he said he’d “tested very positively” for the virus that has now killed more than 96,000 people nationwide

“I tested very positively in another sense,” said Trump. “So this morning, I tested positively toward negative, right? So, no, I tested perfectly this morning, meaning I tested negative. But that’s a way of saying it, positively toward the negative.”

Check out the video here:

Pres. Trump says he "tested very positively"—meaning negative—for COVID-19 in test from earlier.



"That's a way of saying it. Positively toward the negative." https://t.co/bJL0dAF6V1 pic.twitter.com/TFpz6XZUo7 — ABC News (@ABC) May 21, 2020

Some people on Twitter likened Trump’s confusing comments to a scene from the U.S. version of “The Office.”

Donald Trump is Michael Scott pic.twitter.com/PUHLOmRvNb — act.tv (@actdottv) May 21, 2020

"I tested very positively in another sense. I tested positively toward negative. I tested perfectly this morning, meaning I tested negative. - President Trump" - Michael Scott. pic.twitter.com/pM4Wac6g7e — It Me. (@Le0Spaceman) May 21, 2020

“The Office” had an episode like this where Michael was confused as to why Kevin testing negative for cancer was a good thing. Of course, Michael Scott was a fictional idiot. Trump is the real thing. — Philly_Harley (@philly_harley) May 21, 2020

Michael Scott: "Well, apparently in the medicine community negative means good. Which makes absolutely no sense." https://t.co/Duk3eoCi8R — Devlin Barrett (@DevlinBarrett) May 21, 2020

Others simply expressed astonishment at his garbled explanation:

I tested very positively pic.twitter.com/lp4fE2bbai — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 21, 2020

Me to my mom in high school when I failed a calculus test: "I tested very positively in another sense so— this morning. Yeah. I tested positively toward negative, right. So. I tested perfectly this morning. Meaning I tested negative." — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) May 21, 2020

Did Trump just say he tested positively negative today for COVID19??

What does that even mean? — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) May 21, 2020

“Well, apparently, in the medicine community, ‘negative’ means ‘good,’ which makes absolutely no sense.” — Michael Scott



“I tested very positively in another sense… I tested positively toward negative. I tested perfectly this morning, meaning I tested negative.” — Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/aRN8FdRUq7 — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) May 21, 2020

me personally, i understand this very positively in one sense, which is that i understand that i don't understand it. right? so yes, i understand it perfectly. meaning i don't understand it. that's a way of saying it. i understand that i don't understand it https://t.co/EqQOVFPbop — Mark Berman (@markberman) May 21, 2020

TFW you test very positively towards negative pic.twitter.com/8D30bR8jPF — David Neary (@DeusExCinema) May 21, 2020

I’m positively confused by the negative results the president says he got, after he tested very positively...or was it positively toward negative? 🤔 https://t.co/WZnwfvTiyp — Kelly Werthmann (@KellyCBS4) May 21, 2020

English, mangled beyond recognition, collapses & expires in his mouth https://t.co/LSb2CLzVY0 — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) May 21, 2020

Accentuate the positive toward the negative positively https://t.co/Mt3qRO2pnS — Daniel Larison (@DanielLarison) May 21, 2020

This is such a stupid time to be alive. — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) May 21, 2020

It's free-form poetry.



And I tested very positively

In another sense.

So this morning. I tested positively toward negative

Right?

So no.

I tested perfectly this morning.

Meaning I tested negative.



But that's a way of saying it,

Positively

Toward the negative. https://t.co/SZ2z8gnhSq — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) May 21, 2020