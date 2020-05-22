President Donald Trump positively made an absolute mess of announcing he’d tested negative for the coronavirus.
Trump sparked some confusion among reporters outside the White House on Thursday when he said he’d “tested very positively” for the virus that has now killed more than 96,000 people nationwide
“I tested very positively in another sense,” said Trump. “So this morning, I tested positively toward negative, right? So, no, I tested perfectly this morning, meaning I tested negative. But that’s a way of saying it, positively toward the negative.”
Check out the video here:
Some people on Twitter likened Trump’s confusing comments to a scene from the U.S. version of “The Office.”
Others simply expressed astonishment at his garbled explanation:
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- 7 essential pieces of relationship advice for couples in quarantine
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How to tell if you need to start doing online therapy
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.