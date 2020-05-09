MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Friday slammed Donald Trump’s latest questioning of the value of testing for the coronavirus, suggesting the president “maybe just literally doesn’t understand” how it works.

Trump had earlier confusingly claimed the diagnosis of Katie Miller, a press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, with COVID-19 (the disease caused by the virus) showed “why the whole concept of tests aren’t necessarily great.”

The president noted how Miller, the wife of senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller, had “tested positive out of the blue.”

Trump then pondered over how “the tests are perfect but something can happen between a test where it’s good and then something happens and all of a sudden... she was tested very recently and tested negative and then today, I guess, for some reason she tested positive.”

Check out Trump’s comments here:

Trump: Katie, she tested very good for a long period of time and then all of the sudden today she tested positive... This is why the whole concept of tests aren’t necessarily great pic.twitter.com/iM9Xo3jddU — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 8, 2020

A visibly exasperated Hayes rebuked Trump over his claims.

“First of all, she’s not a student who is like studying and getting good grades and then like had a bad test,” he said. “That’s not what you’re talking about.”

“It’s the virus. It’s the presence or absence of the virus,” Hayes added. “You can test negative and then later test positive because between those two, you get the virus.”

“That’s how the whole thing works. All of this,” he concluded. “What do you think we’re all doing here?”

The nationwide death toll from the virus now stands upwards of 78,000.

The U.S. has more confirmed cases (1.3 million) than any other country in the world. In the number of tests carried out as a percentage of the population, however, it stands in around 40th place worldwide.

The World Health Organization and public health officials have repeatedly stated that widespread testing for the virus, and tracing those who have come into contact with people who test positive, is critical to slowing its spread.

Check out the segment here: