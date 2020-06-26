Social media users didn’t buy President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to spin the narrative on the coronavirus crisis.
“Coronavirus deaths are way down,” Trump boasted on Twitter late Thursday, as the United States saw yet another record spike in confirmed cases of the virus nationwide.
Trump also falsely claimed the mortality rate in the United States is “one of the lowest in the World” and the economy is “roaring back and will NOT be shut down.” ″‘Embers’ or flare ups will be put out, as necessary,” he added:
Many people on Twitter regrettably pointed out how the current surge in cases, following last month’s easing of lockdown restrictions that were designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, will likely translate into an increased death toll in the next month.
Others recalled Trump’s initial downplaying of the virus that has now claimed the lives of more than 125,000 people nationwide:
