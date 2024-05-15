'Really Embarrassing': Trump And Pals Mocked Over Cringeworthy New Money Plea

Donald Trump and his allies are being mocked on social media over an awkward new fundraising video filmed at the courthouse where he is on trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.
The video features three members of the former president’s family: Donald Trump, Eric Trump and Lara Trump, who is also co-chair of the Republican National Committee. Two GOP members of the House from Florida, Byron Donalds and Cory Mills, also appear, as does former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.
The group trades lines, urging viewers to “stand with” Trump during his trial ― and the best way to do that, naturally, is to send the billionaire candidate some cash.
Trump appears first behind them, with his attorney, then off to the side where he gives a thumbs-up to the pitch:
Fundraising ad shot in the courthouse today at Trump’s trial with Trump and Members of Congress.— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 15, 2024
Trump makes his appearance at the end. pic.twitter.com/FHcFNaNN6G
The former president’s critics fired back on X:
It’s not just a cult but it’s a really embarrassing and low-quality cult. https://t.co/sQz40bL3KN— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 15, 2024
Imagine the idiocy of making a fundraising appeal at a courthouse where your nominee is being criminally prosecuted. https://t.co/0rayhFtuAi— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 15, 2024
My god, this is embarrassing. https://t.co/64A87rFNB0— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) May 15, 2024
This is real. This isn’t parody.— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 15, 2024
Somehow, this is real. 😂😂 https://t.co/VDtR6xymyo
Is this the type of cutting edge strategy they were hoping to get when they put Lara Trump in charge of the RNC?— Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) May 15, 2024
Wearing matching Trump outfits while using the mandatory Trump phrases does nothing to dispel the "its a cult" narrative.
Then you film it in court to…
Anyone surprised they filmed a fundraising ad at the courthouse today? https://t.co/jUCFdh1noa— mayaNH (@1mayanh) May 15, 2024
Was @EricTrump not given the red tie memo or did he eat it in the car. https://t.co/LmxBBhEB11 pic.twitter.com/RihU4ltEcJ— Matt Johnson (@VivaMattyVegas) May 15, 2024
It’s a cult.— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 15, 2024
There's nothing to see here — Just Trump taking a break from his criminal trial to do some grifting.— Gailen David (@gailendavid) May 15, 2024
