Donald Trump's Latest Courthouse Stunt Is Utterly Shredded Online

Critics ripped the former president and his new prop.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump’s latest courthouse antic drew ire on social media.

The former president on Thursday left the Manhattan criminal court hosting his hush money trial with a stack of papers in his hands.

The presumptive GOP nominee claimed they were “stories from legal experts saying how this is not a case.”

“The case is ridiculous,” added Trump, who has repeatedly falsely claimed the allegations against him are politically motivated and a witch-hunt orchestrated by President Joe Biden.

Video of Trump’s stunt went viral on X (formerly Twitter) and commenters had thoughts about the often-truth-averse defendant:

